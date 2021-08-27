Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PRGNF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Paragon Shipping has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02.

Get Paragon Shipping alerts:

About Paragon Shipping

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.