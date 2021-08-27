POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Short Interest Down 96.2% in August

POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of POSTD Merchant Banque stock opened at 0.06 on Friday. POSTD Merchant Banque has a 12-month low of 0.01 and a 12-month high of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.11.

POSTD Merchant Banque Company Profile

POSTD Merchant Banque operates as a non-depository financial institution that offers institutional debt or equity for clients in the private markets in the United States. The company provides corporate finance advisory services. Its services include project financing, credit enhancement, digital banking services, tokenization services, digital exchange services, bank vaulting services, restructuring/debt advisory/mergers and acquisitions, and echecks.

