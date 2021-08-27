PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Up 152.0% in August

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 152.0% from the July 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PURE opened at $0.36 on Friday. PURE Bioscience has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

