Brokerages Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) PT at C$22.55

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target (down previously from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.39 and a one year high of C$18.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 194.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.41%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

