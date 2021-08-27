Brokerages Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) PT at C$22.55

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OR shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target (down previously from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

TSE:OR opened at C$15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.42. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 194.62. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.39 and a 1-year high of C$18.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 256.41%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.