Zano Price Tops $2.55 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, Zano has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $2.55 or 0.00005370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $27.52 million and approximately $165,581.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,478.89 or 0.99947606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00040164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.70 or 0.00491966 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.42 or 0.00369285 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.11 or 0.00859107 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00068156 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,818,631 coins and its circulating supply is 10,789,131 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZANOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.