Lua Token (LUA) Market Capitalization Tops $5.03 Million

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Lua Token coin can now be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lua Token has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lua Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00052956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.28 or 0.00758424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00099602 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

Lua Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/# . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.