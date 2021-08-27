XMax (XMX) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.02 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, XMax has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. XMax has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00052956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.28 or 0.00758424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00099602 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMX is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,855,299,951 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.