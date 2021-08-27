HedgeTrade Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $359.37 million and approximately $87,943.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004609 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00027817 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001015 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00036409 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00037552 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

