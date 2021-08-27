AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Research Coverage Started at Imperial Capital

Research analysts at Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

AeroVironment stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 105.34 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.19. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $655,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,738,836 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

