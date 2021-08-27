iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,606,000.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02.

