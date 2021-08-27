Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1,301.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,435,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 612.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 148,776 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,586,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 472,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,608,000 after purchasing an additional 86,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,003,000.

Shares of VV stock opened at $209.08 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $210.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.43.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

