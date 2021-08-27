JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCV. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,267,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,035,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 668,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 79,906 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 63.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 29,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $14.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.