JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $898,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $297.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $210.02 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.00.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.