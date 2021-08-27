McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $50.21 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,364,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,883 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 13.9% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $50,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.