Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Lowers Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 53.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 558,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,895 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF comprises about 0.9% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

SGOL stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20.

