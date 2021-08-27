Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 299 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after acquiring an additional 174,184 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 624.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $115.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

