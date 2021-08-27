Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in F5 Networks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $71,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in F5 Networks by 101.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $204.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marie Myers sold 1,933 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $352,115.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,232.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,858 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

