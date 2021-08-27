12,065 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 22.2% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 69,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 401,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,322 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,636,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,550,000 after purchasing an additional 555,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $981,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $56.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

