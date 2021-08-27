Inlet Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,300 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. STORE Capital makes up approximately 1.3% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of STORE Capital worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after buying an additional 856,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,303,000 after buying an additional 643,741 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 41.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,180,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,031,000 after buying an additional 643,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,903,000 after acquiring an additional 475,412 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

