Evensky & Katz LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54,881 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $81.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.