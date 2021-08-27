Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JCI stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $75.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.