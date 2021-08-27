Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

