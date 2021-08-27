First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,270 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,903,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,572 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 238.7% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $783,000.

RDVY opened at $49.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $49.81.

