Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.08% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LTRX opened at $5.26 on Friday. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $151.98 million, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.11.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. Equities analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Lantronix Company Profile
Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
