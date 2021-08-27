Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.08% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LTRX opened at $5.26 on Friday. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $151.98 million, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.11.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. Equities analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lantronix by 93.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

