Needham & Company LLC Boosts Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $111.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $93.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s previous close.

DOMO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. Domo has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 in the last 90 days. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,235,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,698,000 after acquiring an additional 52,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 67,347 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 18.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 238,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,792,000 after purchasing an additional 75,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

