Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,545.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 977,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,736,000 after acquiring an additional 74,695 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after purchasing an additional 610,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.72. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

