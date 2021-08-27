Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.
In related news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,545.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.72. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
