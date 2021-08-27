Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Issues Earnings Results

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.02 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.54.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $4,289,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,485.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.22.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.