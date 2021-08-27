Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $76.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 66.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 26,786 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

