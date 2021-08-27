ClearView Wealth Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CVW)

ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 129.97, a current ratio of 129.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Get ClearView Wealth alerts:

About ClearView Wealth

ClearView Wealth Limited provides life insurance, wealth management, and financial advisory solutions in Australia. It operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Wealth Management, and Financial Advice. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term life, permanent disability, trauma and critical illness benefits, child cover, accident covers, income protection, and business expense covers through financial advisers, third parties, and external advisers.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for ClearView Wealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearView Wealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.