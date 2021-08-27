ClearView Wealth Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CVW)

ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.
The company has a quick ratio of 129.97, a current ratio of 129.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.
About ClearView Wealth
