Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lindsay Australia Company Profile

Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food service, fresh produce, rural, agriculture, and horticultural industries in Australia. It operates through Transport and Rural segments. The Transport segment is involved in the cartage of general and refrigerated products, and ancillary sales, as well as warehouse and distribution activities.

