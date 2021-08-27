Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Up 255.9% in August

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 255.9% from the July 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $25.00.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
