Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Up 255.9% in August

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 255.9% from the July 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $25.00.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.