Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Update

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 243.5% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KCCFF opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56. Kutcho Copper has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

