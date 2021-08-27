Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Expands By 234.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 234.3% from the July 29th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRID. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 44.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 194.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,716 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 60.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 60,009 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,926,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 126.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund stock opened at $98.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.04. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.