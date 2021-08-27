Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,518 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 929,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 18.1% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 72,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 37.7% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 151,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHM. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

PHM opened at $53.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

