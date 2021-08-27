Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIB. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $92.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. As a group, analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

