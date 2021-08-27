Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires Shares of 13,224 Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 41.1% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 67,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 1,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 24.46 and a quick ratio of 21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.72. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WKHS. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

