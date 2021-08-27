Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 911.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

NYSE ITW opened at $230.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.43.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

