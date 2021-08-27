ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after purchasing an additional 305,323 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ServiceNow by 398.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 430,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,052,000 after buying an additional 155,852 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $624.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 742.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $432.85 and a 1-year high of $630.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

