CX Institutional Acquires 88 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37,572.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 414,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,581,000 after buying an additional 413,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after buying an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 301,934 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $412.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $381.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

