Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Trimmed by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after buying an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,472,000 after buying an additional 1,543,417 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after buying an additional 802,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

