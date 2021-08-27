Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 461.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,498 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in NetEase by 365.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $91.26 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.96.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

