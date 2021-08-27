Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,412 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $66,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,879 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,357,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,735,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

Shares of ADC opened at $73.31 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

