Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 0.75. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 71,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Veracyte by 17.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $5,977,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Veracyte by 106.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

