Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $272,000 Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.90. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

