Insider Selling: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Sells 1,058 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $11,098.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 194,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,049.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Star Equity stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.40.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.66). Star Equity had a net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%.
About Star Equity
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.
