Insider Selling: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Sells 1,058 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $11,098.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 194,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,049.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Star Equity stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.66). Star Equity had a net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Star Equity during the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Star Equity during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Star Equity during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Equity during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Star Equity during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

