Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Qualtrics International.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

NYSE XM opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.80.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $75,000. 12.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualtrics International (XM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.