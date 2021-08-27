Centaur Hits 24-Hour Volume of $466,107.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Centaur has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $466,107.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00052930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00053185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.03 or 0.00758629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00100276 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

