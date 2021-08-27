Analysts Set Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Price Target at $5.17

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

GSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condire Management LP bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,344,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 126,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 119,567 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 511,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 70,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 136,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

GSS opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 129.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Star Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

