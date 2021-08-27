Brokerages Set Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT at $42.05

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRRWF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS PRRWF opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $29.01.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

